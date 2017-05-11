Music workshops and more in Morecambe

Music lovers are in for treat this month as More Music hosts an array of sonic delights.

Experimental band Meursault will kick things off at More Music this Saturday.

Some of Lancashire Youth Vocal Ensemble.

They will play at the Hothouse from 7.30pm, with support from Lush Purr and KITS.

Since their debut release in 2008, Meursault have made appearances at major music festivals, including Glastonbury and T in the Park, and have received critical praise from the likes of Pitchfork, Drowned in Sound, The Skinny and The Line of Best Fit.

Tickets cost £5 and are available at www.moremusic.org.uk/meursault.

The following weekend, on Saturday May 20, Lancashire Youth Jazz Orchestra meets Lancashire Youth Vocal Ensemble for a unique performance from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7/£5 concessions and can be purchased at http://www.moremusic.org.uk/lyjo-lyve

Tyndale Thomas will also appear on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

As part of More Music’s With One Voice sessions, the singing workshop will be full of inspired words, harmonies and rhythms featuring music and songs from all over the world.

Tyndale is a prolific songwriter, arranger, director and composer.

Tickets cost £15 and are available at www.moremusic.org.uk/with-one-voice. More Music is on Devonshire Road, Morecambe, 01524 831997.