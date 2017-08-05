Music review: Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams

What a fabulous tribute to country singer and legend Don Williams. This album celebrates Don's retirement and concludes an impressive five-decade career.

Williams' long time producer and friend Gareth Fundis created the album and featured an all-star line up of artists including Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Brandy Clark, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Alison Krauss, Lady Antebellum, Keb' Mo', Pistol Annies, John Prine, Chris and Morgane Stapleton and Trisha Yearwood.

The 11-track album will also benefit a USA charity and Williams paid tribute to his friends by saying: "It was a very emotional and humbling experience to hear you all perform these songs which have been such a part of my life. Fantastic. I loved every performance and your interpretation of the songs. All I can say is, what an honour this is from such an esteemed group of artists. Some of you I have met, but all of you I greatly admire and I hope the fans will enjoy hearing this as much as I have.''

Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams, www.slatecreekrecords.com/gentlegiants

