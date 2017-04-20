Muse tribute band to play in Morecambe

The UK’s number one Muse tribute band will be coming to Morecambe next month.

Having recently hosted a Ska night, as well as numerous wrestling events, The Carleton club aims to be the number one choice for gigs and other events this year and beyond.

Mused, a professional tribute act for the band Muse, will help put the Carleton on the map when they perform on Friday, May 26.

The trio will be joined by support bands Garden Grows and Flood, both from More Music.

Half of the profit from ticket sales will go to West End Impact, a charity situated next to The Battery which helps those in the community who are finding it particularly tough.

The basis of the work there is to react to crisis and rebuild lives. This is done through providing advice and guidance via drop in sessions where practical advice can be received regarding housing, benefits and referrals to specialist organisations.

A West End Impact spokesman said: “We hope it to be a bank holiday weekend of TT bikers passing through, punks down the road at Nice ‘n’ Sleazy, but kicking it off on the Friday with some full on rock for a very worthy cause.”

The event will be a 14 plus gig.

Tickets are £8 to £12 on the door and are also available from Vintage Vinyl and the Party shop on Albert Road, as well as Morecambe and Lancaster tourist information centres.