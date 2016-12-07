Morecambe singer ready for big 2017

This has been a big year for singer Stuart Michaels and 2017 looks set to be even better.

The popular Morecambe entertainer has performed at some of the biggest events in the area and put smiles on the faces of thousands with his charisma and charm.

Olly Murs and Stuart Michaels.

Now Stuart is looking ahead to next year and has launched a series of shows tailor-made for any special occasion including weddings and family functions.

Stuart’s year began with a TV appearance on The Chase in February where he went head to head with one of the fearsome TV Chasers ‘The Vixen’ and lived to tell the tale!

It continued with a set at the 2016 Morecambe Carnival where he shared the bill with Scouting for Girls and Alesha Dixon and sang to a crowd of tens of thousands.

He then performed at The Visitor’s Sunshine Ball at the Midland Hotel, where his ability to work a room got everyone up and dancing and having a fantastic night.

Stuart Michaels pays tribute to Neil Marshall at the Lancaster Christmas Lights switch-on.

A personal highlight for Stuart came in July when he met and received words of encouragement from Olly Murs. Stuart performs as a tribute to The X Factor star so to have Olly’s endorsement was a major boost for him.

Stuart also organised and hosted his own ‘Ultimate Tribute Nights’ at Smokey O’Connors to rave reviews.

He sang for 4,000 people taking part in the Welly Walk to open the new Bay Gateway road.

And his set at the Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch-On in November will forever be remembered for his moving tribute to the late Lancaster City football captain Neil Marshall.

In between, Stuart sang, hosted, DJd and entertained at countless functions, weddings, shows, pubs and clubs all over the region.

His versatility means that he is available not only as a singer, DJ and Master of Ceremonies but also has a number of speciality shows.

New for 2017 is ‘That Swing Thing’ where Stuart will follow in the footsteps of one of his heroes, Robbie Williams, putting a modern twist on the Rat Pack swing classics of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr.

His ‘Troublemaker’ Olly Murs tribute show continues to grow in popularity as Stuart brings to life all the cheek and personality of one of Britain’s biggest pop stars.

Stuart is also available for weddings where his attention to detail, professionalism and big heart means he is ideal for hosting and singing at the biggest day of your life.

Stuart always captures the importance of your big day and will deliver a superb night of entertainment.

To book Stuart call him now on 07984 759772.