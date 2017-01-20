Morecambe’s More Music spring into new music term

More Music’s Spring term of music sessions, gigs and events is well underway.

There are many opportunities for Morecambe and Lancaster music lovers to perform and to watch acclaimed musicians live.

Weekly music making sessions for all ages enable participants to take part in guitar playing, jazz, folk, Chinese music, samba drumming, rock school and much more.

Upcoming gigs at More Music include word champion beatboxer Shlom, on February 3, folk trio Three Cane Whale, on February 11, jazz rock fusion quintet Led Bib on February 16 and innovative folk musician Jim Moray on March 11.

Led Bib and Shlomo will also be running masterclasses while they are in Morecambe, sharing their skills and playing tips.

The first gig of the year will be the ‘All The Right Notes’ all-dayer on Saturday January 28, nine hours of live music as part of Independent Venue Week, a national campaign to promote the importance of grassroots music venues.

Performers will include Ponyland, Jalen N’Gonda, Run Logan Run plus local musicians EZXP, Family Selection Box and many more.

From February 23-26 More Music will host an early years residency with a mixture of interactive and fun music sessions for babies and toddlers plus creative training workshops.

Find out more at www.moremusic.org.uk.