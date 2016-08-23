Morecambe Live Weekender’s bank holiday fun

Morecambe Live Weekender helps keep music alive, fresh and relevant, says organiser Steve Middlesbrough.

Five music sessions take place over 25 hours in the resort, welcoming new artists to the line-ups.

Morecambe Live Weekender. Picture by Laurraine from Sepia Memories photography.

DJ Steve Middlesbrough said: “We want to make sure Morecambe has something to offer people over the bank holiday.

“We always plan for a sunny day, but we are prepared if it does rain.

“At 10.30am on the day we look at the skies and decide, inside or outside?

“I will never stop a show due to the weather. I am just fascinated about how it will turn out.”

The three-day event has changed since last year, with new dates for popular shows and welcoming back soul singer Diane Shaw.

Steve said: “Juke Box Jive was really popular last year, it was outside and attracted 700 people, so we have extended that this year as it attracts people from outside the area.

“We have also moved Motown Magic to the bank holiday Saturday.

“It will be good to see Diane, it’s been a while since she was back in Morecambe.

“She used to do a lot of covers but now she does her own material. I think her and Beverly Knight are the top two soul singers in the country.”

Supported by Morecambe Town Council, here is the lineup for the live weekender:

Soul AM on Friday August 26.

The launch party starts the weekend as Soul AM hosts a special Philadelphia Sessions at the Midland Hotel’s Rotunda Bar.

Every other track by the Soul Am DJ team being a smooth, soul classic from the producers and artists from the City of Brotherly Love. Artists such as The O’Jays, Harold Melvin, Teddy Pnedergrass and The Intruders.

The show is from 8pm until late and is free entry.

Motown Magic will run all day and night at The Platform on Saturday (August 27) from 12pm to 5pm with Hullabaloo and Alice Hollywood and DJs.

At night from 7.30pm until 1am will be the Motown Magic Dance Party, which will see a packed dance floor as they welcome Diane Shaw and her band back to the resort day show 12pm-5pm, free. The night show costs £10.

Juke Box Jive returns to The Platform with a full day and night of vintage rock n roll bands and DJs.

The great jive bands include Phil Hayley and His Comments and The Moonlight Trip at night with Ricky Aron and The Discovery’s supported by the Juke Box Jive DJs. Day shows from 12pm-5pm are free. Night show at 7.30pm costs £10.

“The Discoverys from Doncaster have a young girl who plays double bass and she is only 15,” added Steve.

“That’s what it is all about, we are putting on these events to attract people of all ages.

“It keeps the music alive, fresh and relevant.”

n For tickets or to get involved please ring Kalimba Events on 01524 424 303.