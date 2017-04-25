Morecambe events this bank holiday weekend

Disco, ska, blues and a foodie’s paradise are just some of the options to choose from over bank holiday weekend.

Coming up at the Platform in Morecambe Connie Lush and the Stumble will play a blistering mix of blues, soul and old school R&B.

Crowds at last years Lancaster Food and Drink Festival.

They perform on Friday April 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 on 01524 582803.

Meanwhile, ska lovers are in for a treat at the Winter Gardens on Saturday as the theatre hosts the free event Skaville. The theatre will welcome a host of DJs to join the ska celebration from 8pm until late.

Disco Inferno returns to the Platform on Sunday, April 30 from 8pm until 1am.

The 18 plus event is a must for disco-lovers, showcasing top disco artists on the gaint TV screens from Earth Wind and Fire to Stevie Wonder.

The event will welcome DJs Phil Hayward and Steve Middlesbrough, playing big disco 70s hits.

“The dancers love it, they love the heavy bass sound which is what disco is all about,” said Steve Middlesbrough.

“Everything has come full circle if it was quality in the first place it remains quality.”

Tickets are £10 on the door or ring 01524 582803.

There will also be live music at the Palatine in Morecambe.

On Friday from 8pm a new act, Neil Park will be performing.

On Saturday from 8pm guitar duo Matt and Jeff will perform and on Sunday the Palatine will welcome back singer Robert Taylor (a George Michael tribute) performing as himself.

Meanwhile, in Lancaster the food and drink festival takes place from Sunday, April 30 to Monday, May 1 at Lancaster Leisure Park. The outdoor event runs from 12pm–6pm, music starts from 2pm until midnight.