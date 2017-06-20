Morecambe date for singer Froggie

Brummie singer Raymond Froggatt will be in concert at the Platform in Morecambe on Friday June 23.

Froggie, as Raymond is known by his army of fans, became a professional singer due to him contracting TB in his teenage years which forced him to change his lifestyle.

He had been a pipe lagger and spent night times singing in pubs and secretly writing poetry in his spare time, a great talent which would have remained hidden if not for his illness.

When he started to recover, he put together a band and before long was signed to Polydor, one of the top record companies of the time.

Froggie’s songs were also recorded by major artists from the UK and abroad, including Sir Cliff Richard and The Dave Clark Five.

His concerts regularly sell out at venues across the country and Froggie followers arrive at the shows clutching their frogs with green scarves waving.

Froggie writes and sings his own songs making audiences laugh with his stories or tug at the heart strings at his songs.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 and are available from the box office at lancaster.gov.uk/platform, by calling 01524 582803 or pick them up from the visitor information centres.