Morecambe celebrates life of Lady Ella

Morecambe has a place in Martin Taylor’s heart for a number of reasons.

It was the place he did his first engagement as a professional musician.

In 1973 Martin joined the Harry Bence Band and played a summer season at Pontin’s at Middleton Towers, which is now a retirement home in Middleton, near Morecambe.

When the season ended, the band spent the winter months on the QE2 based in New York and also cruised in the Caribbean.

In May 1974 the band returned to Middleton Towers for another summer season.

Now the singer returns to the resort in a special concert which celebrates the centenary of Ella Fitzgerald’s birth.

Ella was an African-American jazz singer often referred to as the First Lady of Song, Queen of Jazz and Lady Ella.

As part of national celebrations Martin and Scottish-Canadian jazz singer Alison Burns are touring the UK for a series of concerts highlighting the Grammy-award winning collaboration between Ella and jazz guitarist Joe Pass.

Taylor and Burns, who have performed for Prince William and whose fans include Sir Michael Parkinson and Downtown Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, will present a concert inspired by the intimate 1960s duo recordings of Pass and Fitzgerald.

They’ll be at the Platform in Morecambe on Friday (November 10) at 7.30pm.

Tickets, £17, at Lancaster.gov.uk/platform or 01524 582803.