Moon walk with number one Michael Jackson impersonator in Lancaster

Get ready to moonwalk the night away as the world’s number one Michael Jackson impersonator comes to Lancaster.

Navi is returning to Lancaster Grand on tomorrow (Friday) as part of his UK tour which is taking British theatres by storm.

The production stars Navi who was actually invited to perform at two of Michael Jackson’s birthday parties in Los Angeles and New York.

Michael not only applauded Navi but also gave him a standing ovation and invited the impersonator to spend a day at his ‘Neverland’ home. The pair remained close and due to Navi’s uncanny resemblance to the star, he was often hired by Michael to act as a decoy to distract mobs of fans and press.

Michael Jackson was dubbed the ‘King of Pop’ due to his contributions to music, dance and fashion. His death on June 25, 2009 shocked the world.

Navi has since continued to work across 57 different countries and is now back in the UK for a national theatre tour along with his live band and dancers.

Critics say Navi brilliantly recreates all the magical classics from the early Jackson 5 songs to mega-hits such as ‘Thriller’ and ‘Smooth Criminal’ in a show the whole family will enjoy.

Tickets cost £18.50/£17.50, available at www.lancastergrand.co.uk, or on 01524 64695 or visiting box office Monday to Saturday 10am–3pm.