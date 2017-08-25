It was the Texas drawl which got us all going. “Y’all so quiet’’ shouted the energetic Miranda Lambert as she bounced around the stage.

Not for long after that! With everyone on their feet and singing along to their favourite songs, Lambert soon had them eating out of her hand.

Looking good and showing it, Lambert wowed the crowd with pleasers such as Fastest Girl in Town, Runnin’ Just In Case and Kerosene.

The country and western singer started out her career at 17 and got her big break after coming second on talent show Nashville Star.

Her support act Ward Thomas had warmed the crowd up and Lambert was intent on enjoying herself.

Regarded as being on par with Dolly Parton and Shania Twain, Lambert knows how to make a crowd feel good, with eye contact all round.

And good music too. With songs from her album The Weight of These Wings, including the fabulous Highway Vagabond, the crowd were joining in and having fun.

To wind us all down, we were treated to such beauties as Over You and The House That Built Me.

The tongue in cheek Pink Sunglasses had us all bouncing about again and proved just what a top class act Lambert is.

Miranda Lambert’s Highway Vagabond Tour – www.mirandalambert.com

