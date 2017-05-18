Live bands, DJs and beer take centre stage at village festival

Live Ale is back this May Bank Holiday weekend, with bands, singer songwriters, funk DJs...and a 1970s caravan selling gin.

The event, organised by Old School Brewery, is now in its fourth year, and takes place in fields off Sand Lane, Warton, between Friday May 26 and Sunday May 28.

There are more than 30 different ales on offer, including Old School’s own range - Hopscotch, Detention and Headmaster to name a few, and there’ll be a cocktail bar, with DJs Ben Scott and Charlie Younger from Newcastle spinning funk and retro grooves.

There’s also live music from Philip James Turner and the Crow Mandala, The Manta Rays, Dara, Glass Poppies, Atomic Brass, Evie Plumb, Carol MacMillan, Chasing Visions, Chuckfish and Amused.

Young musicians from Lancaster and Morecambe College, under the direction of Louis Davy, will be performing on the Friday, with Garden Grows, 7-37 and The Modern Age already confirmed.

Old School Brewery say: “Once upon a time in a shire far far away a brickie and a toothsmith opened a brewery by the name of Old School.

“The OSB team would like to invite you to their Beer and Music Festival Live Ale to enjoy a weekend of music and of course, lots of beer.

“It was a lot busier last year than previous years, and we’re hoping to build on that this year.”

The event runs from 4pm until 11pm on Friday, 12pm until 11pm on Saturday, and 12pm until 10.30pm on Sunday.

There is free car parking, although public transport is recommended, but dogs aren’t allowed and there is no camping available. There will also be food stalls, a bouncy castle and kids activities, and the RNLI will also be hosting a stall. Entry for the weekend is £7, and advanced tickets are available via the website www.liveale.co.uk, or you can pay on the door.

In other local festival news, Halton Millfest, which was due to be held at Halton Mill, in Halton, on June 17, has now been cancelled.