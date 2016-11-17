Lancaster singers open new season of concerts

The Lancaster Singers open their new season this November with a programme of Christmas and coronation masterpieces.

Their programme opens at Lancaster Cathedral on Saturday November 19 at 8pm.

It starts with Handel’s regally declamatory The King Shall Rejoice followed by a performance of Vivaldi’s Winter from The Four Seasons.

Vivaldi’s Winter is performed by one of the Royal Northern College of Music’s up and coming stars, Clemence Prudhomme. Finzi’s atmospheric In Terra Pax concludes the first half with Sam Jackson as baritone narrator.

The programme concludes with Mozart’s ‘Coronation’ Mass in C. With soloists and orchestra drawn from the Royal Colleges of Music, Lancaster University and Lancaster’s musical community.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £13 for concessions, students in full time education go free.

Tickets available on 01524 68481 or on www.lancastersingers.org.