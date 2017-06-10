Lancaster orchestra celebrates 40 years

A Lancaster orchestra is celebrating its 40th birthday with a special concert.

The Haffner Orchestra will play on Saturday June 17 to mark their landmark anniversary.

During the night they will pefrom Mozart’s “Haffner,” a symphony they are named after. The orchestra was founded in the early 1970s and was then much smaller than it is now.

It started as a chamber orchestra and took the name ‘Haffner’ from one of Mozart’s patrons in Salzburg, and his 35th symphony.

Now there are up to 70 players on the stage, depending on the particular concert.

The coming event will be in the Ashton Hall, Town Hall, Lancaster. There is a pre-concert talk by the conductor, Bob Chasey (pictured), at 6.30pm, which is free of charge.

Bob will talk about the three symphonies being played, Mozart’s “Haffner”, Schubert’s “Unfinished” and Brahms’ mighty third symphony.

The concert will begin at 7.30pm and tickets cost £14 (£13 concessions), students £5 on the door, 18s and under go free.

You can buy tickets online at haffnerorchestra.org, or ring 01524 582394, also available at Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres or at the door.

If you are interested in joining then please contact secretary Roger Dillon on 01524 770029 or haffnersec:haffnerorchestra.org.