Lancaster library gets loud again with three new shows on the books

Bit of a round-up of future shows for you this week.

Starting with the last, in January 2018 – for ticket purchasing purposes – Get It Loud in Libraries presents This Is The Kit at Lancaster Library.

The band’s Bristol and Paris based singer and songwriter Kate Stables will bring her unique voice and sound to the city for an intimate Sunday afternoon session among the bookshelves on January 21.

The six piece band, which also features Rozi Plain on vocals and guitars, have released four albums to date, the latest - Moonshine Freeze - came out this year. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing this band live and their sound absolutely suits a lazy Sunday afternoon in the library.

The show starts at 2pm and tickets are £16 from www.getitloudinlibraries.com.

Next Friday, November 10, and also at the library, punk rockers Vant drop by on their farewell tour. It will be the London/planet earth based band’s first time in Lancaster.

A lot of Vant’s lyrical themes deal with political issues, with lead singer Mattie Vant citing inspiration from global issues, “My concerns are worldwide things. It’s not strictly centred around the UK - it’s wars, global conflict, global warming”. Tickets are £10.

Danish electronica band Lowly also play the library on November 27.

Other shows coming up include the launch of new Lancaster record label Bingo Records’ first EP on November 25. The EP is a split 12” for Mr Ben and the Bens and Sun Drift. The launch takes place at Supermarche in King Street.

On November 10 at The Yorkshire House, the Red and Black Collective present Dohnut, Pete Bentham and the Dinnerladies and EAST, while on November 18, Hiroshima Twinkie host An Evening With...at the Heron Theatre in Beetham and John Tams and Barry Coope play at Halton Mill in Halton.

On December 1, Pictish Trail perform at The Hall in China Street and The Muffin Men play Zappa at The Yorkshire House on December 15.