Lancaster Haffner Orchestra celebrates 40 years

To celebrate a Lancaster orchestra’s 40th year a Morecambe artist has donated a drawing to be auctioned before their performance.

Haffner Orchestra will celebrate their 40th anniversary this month and will perform on Saturday November 26 at the Great Hall, in Lancaster University.

Before the performance, at 7.30pm, Edward Cowie, an internationally recognised composer, will showcase his piece ‘Tide in Knots.’

‘Tide in Knots’ is a piece inspired by land, sea and skies at Pilling Sands, but above all, the aerial weaving and convolutions of tens of thousands of knot (wading birds).

Edward Cowie has lived in the Morecambe Bay area for several years and has written a range of works based on local places. Early in his career he was Associate Professor of Composition at Lancaster University and has since held many academic posts.

“Everywhere I travel, I take sketchbooks with me,” said Mr Cowie.

“These contain drawings from nature; landscapes; seascapes; natural phenomena; wild creatures; the architecture and dynamics of the earth.”

There will be a pre-concert talk at 6.30pm with Mr Cowie as well an exhibition at the Peter Scott Gallery from 6pm. There will also be a raffle which will contain one of Mr Cowie’s paintings, worth £1,500. Tickets will be sold on the evening at £2, all proceeds go to the orchestra.

Tickets for the concert 14 (£13 concessions), students £5 on the door on 01524 582394. Under 18s are free.