Lancaster DJs pay tribute to drum and bass pioneer

A tribute to a pioneer of electronic music will mark the final chapter of 2017 for Lancaster’s The Bass Race.

Marcus Kaye, AKA Marcus Intalex was largely responsible for bringing the sound of drum and bass to Manchester, and he has inspired many DJs and producers across the North West since the early 1990s.

As a pioneer of the soulful drum and bass scene, the Burnley-born DJ and producer was the head of Soul:R, Revolve:R and Birdie record labels, and co-hosted drum-and-bass radio show Da Intalex on Kiss 102 FM in Manchester.

He also released a compilation on the renowned Fabric label. He died in May this year, aged 45.

As well as paying tribute to Intalex, Lancaster promoters and event organisers The Bass Race will also be hosting their final show at The Glow Rooms at The Dalton Rooms on June 30, with a raft of talent on the bill.

Joe Gardiner, from The Bass Race, said: “We had originally booked Marcus Intalex to play this night with DRS but due to his devastating recent passing, we’ve engaged Ant TC1, head of Dispatch and Metalheadz, to play a special two hour tribute to Marcus.

“Hosted by quite simply the best MC in the game, this is going to be an emotional one.

“Secondly, we say goodbye to Glow Rooms, after two great years.

“Next year we’re trying some new things in some new places and we’re very excited.”

Also on the bill is Survival, also known as Masterchef finalist Steve Kielty, who will be launching his new album Take It Back at the event.

Kielty is one half of SCAR and has also been one of the most prolific producers in UK drum and bass over the past decade.

Ant TC1 will then go back to back with Survival to end the night with a history of the Dispatch Recordings label.

Support comes from the whole Bass Race crew.

Doors open at the Dalton Square venue at 11pm until 4am. Entry is £5 on the door.