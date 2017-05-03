Kendal Calling success sparks early 2018 ticket plan

Thousands from Lancaster are expected to turnout to this year’s Kendal Calling Festival.

Within just a week of its announcement Kendal Calling, set in Lowther Deer Park, sold out – with 25,000 snapping up tickets.

Building on their success organisers have decided to release 2018 tickets ahead of schedule to cope with demand.

Fans who missed out on this year can secure tickets for the next one with a payment plan.

“Those unlucky enough to miss out on tickets can now get in on 2018 tickets before this year’s festival even commences,” said a Kendal Calling spokesman.

“Payments will be spread over 15 months, bringing the monthly instalment down to £8.93.”

The 2018 payment plan is on www.kendalcalling.co.uk/2018-tickets.

The festival, which takes place this year from July 27-30, has been running for 12 years.

Franz Ferdinand, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Tinie Tempah and Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson perform Pet Sounds are among this year’s headliners.

Film star Idris Elba, best known for BBC hit series Luther, will also DJ at the Glow Tent Dance stage.

This year’s theme will be Into the Wild, bringing the African Serengeti and the jungles of Brazil to the fields.

Wild things are asked to assemble for the parade at 2pm on Saturday, outside the cinema ten