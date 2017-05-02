Join retro rockers Showaddywaddy in Morecambe

If you never got a chance to see retro rockers Showaddywaddy in their heyday then now is your chance.

The band, who formed in Leicester in 197,3 were described by critics as one of Europe’s most successful exponents of retro inspired rock and roll.

Showaddywaddy notched up 23 top 40 hit singles, including 10 top five hits, 15 massive selling albums and played to an estimated TV audience of 300 million people over the years.

The now six-piece band will be performing at the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday May 6.

Critics say the demand for these legendary performers is every bit as strong, a testament to their reputation as live artists and stage performances through four decades.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.

Meanwhile, Martin Simpson will also be performing at the Platform this week.

The folk singer will be playing English traditional folk, American folk and blues. He is consistently reviewed as one of the finest finger-style guitar players in the world.

Critics say 40 years after he recorded his first album, Golden Vanity, in 1976, he is known as a guitarist of formidable talent.

Martin will take to the stage on Friday, May 5 at 8pm. Tickets £14, available on the above.