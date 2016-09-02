Join in Morecambe’s historic afternoon tea

A group of musicians have come together to recreate music from the 1920s, 30s and 40s.

Band personnel are Rosie Harrison, on reeds and vocals, Gerry Clayton, on bass and vocals, Pete Limdup, on trumpet, trombone and vocals, Larence Marshall, on the banjo and Peter Eddowes on percussion.

The band is called Deco Delight and they make their first appearance at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe on Thursday September 8 from 3-4pm to play for afternoon tea. The band was originally formed as a quartette but was later joined by Gerry Clayton in 2014.

Rosie Harrison began playing and singing at the age of five. The clarinet quickly followed at the age of seven and the saxophone at high school.

Rosie was a member of the Lancashire schools concert band and toured Europe, making several TV appearances with the Blackpool Sixth Form College big band. She also has a degree in music from Lancaster University.

Gerry Clayton started his music career in Liverpool and later he became a session musician recording at Strawberrt and other studios.

Pete Lindup has been a professional entertainer for many years and has toured the country in a variety of shows. Jazz is his first love and he is often seen starring with various bands around the north west.

Larwrence Marshall originates from Brighton and started playing hazz in 1962. He came to Morecambe in 2002 and is a founder member of Deco Delight.

Peter Eddowes started playing classical music at the age of 10-years-old and later as a teenager was influenced by the big bands. Peter has also worked for comedian Jim Bowen, and has also played on radio and TV.

Call 01524 424000 to book your table.