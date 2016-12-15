Joe McCorriston: ‘I’m a punk playing acoustic songs’

This is the party we came for.

The new album by Morecambe based singer-songwriter Joe McCorriston takes its title from a track by one of his favourite punk bands.

And the album also reflects Joe’s listening preferences over the past few years, prompting him to guess that “it’ll get mixed reactions” from McCorriston fans.

The name of the album comes from a song by the band Against Me called Cliche Guevara. Joe said: “Some of the songs are about me feeling incredible and having great moments, some are ironic, there’s sarcasm, some are about having a terrible time with depression and anxiety, we all go through that kind of thing.

“But the running theme is honesty. Everything on the album is real. They’re all personal stories.” The album is out on December 16 on CD and online, and a launch event on January 6 at The Yorkshire House in Lancaster is close to selling out, the large majority of tickets sold going to people out of town.

It’s an indication that Joe’s relentless touring - both in the UK and overseas – is beginning to pay off.

He said: “A lot of the music I’ve been listening to over the last couple of years hasn’t been singer-songwriter stuff, and I think that’s reflected in this album.

“I’m a punk playing acoustic music. It’s always been my favourite genre, punk is the one, and I guess now I’ve got the Blockbuster Blues (Charlie Burns on drums and David Kay on bass), I’ve got an outlet there to record my own songs the way I hear them in my head. I think there are going to be mixed reactions to it.

“It’s both punk songs and acoustic songs. The quiter moments are a lot quieter and the louder ones are a lot louder.”

The album was recorded by Louis Davy at Lancaster and Morecambe College between July and September last year.

“I put my faith in Louis and I’m really happy about how it’s come out,” Joe said.

“I’ve got no management, no label, so now I’ve got to do as much promotion as I can to get the album noticed.”

The album will be available via iTunes, Spotify, and HERE