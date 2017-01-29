Jersey Boys show comes to Morecambe

If you’re a fan of The West End Show the Jersey Boys, then don’t miss the chance to see where it all began with “The New Jersey Boys” show.

Performing at the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday, February 11, The New Jersey Boys takes you back to this magical time in music history when four boys from New Jersey in the USA and from the wrong side of the tracks invented their own unique sound.

With all the favourites hits including: Oh What A Night, Walk Like a Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry and many more.

Tickets cost £16 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.