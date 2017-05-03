Jazz Mansion returns to Morecambe this week

Plans to make Morecambe a forum for jazz are underway.

Jazz Mansion will take over the Winter Gardens on Friday May 5 from 8pm until late then the first Friday of the month. Young local jazz and blues musicians Muskrat Ramble, Youth Orbit and Jazz Apple will perform at the Blue Chicago Bar in the live lounge at the Winter Gardens.

Organiser Steve Middlesbrough hopes Jazz Mansion will evolve, attracting blues and jazz musicians from far and wide.

He said: “We want to make them all into festivals in time, we are going to let them settle this year and see how they evolve. If people want to get involved with us, any age, to sing and be part of the jazz scene here then give me a ring. We want to create a forum for jazz and help it thrive.”

Jazz Mansion is a free event, to get involved call 01524 424 303.