Jazz fringe kicks off weekend of music

A fringe event for Lancaster Jazz Festival featuring almost every jazz band in Lancaster will take place at The Gregson Centre on Thursday September 15.

Lancaster Jazz Festival Binge features almost twenty performances over three stages between 7pm and midnight at the Moor Lane venue.

Performances will take place in the main hall, Olive Bar and cinema, with the likes of The Initiative, Atomic Brass, Luca Brasi 4, Deep Cabaret, Orbit, Ponyland, Elepant in the Room, Stephen Grew, Burst Horns, Meter Men, Sue Parish and Jon Moore taking to the stage. Entry is £5.

Lancaster Jazz Festival takes place over the same weekend.