Illuminating stories of Morecambe at Light Up Lancaster

Illuminating stories of Morecambe Bay, the birds, the winds and the tides will be told as part of a unique festival.

More Music is taking over Market Square in Lancaster to present Sigh of the Sea at this year’s Light up Lancaster Festival on Friday and Saturday (November 3 and 4).

Under a festooned roof of changing lights, Sigh of the Sea, will be packed with music and light.

With an hourly sequence of music, festivities include a band of 60 mariners, a 45 strong youth choir, a surround soundscape inspired by Morecambe Bay and more.

Produced by More Music’s Pete Moser and Ash Murphy, Sigh of the Sea runs from 5pm until 10pm on Friday and 5pm until 7.30pm on Saturday.

More Music is recruiting musicians for the band of 60 mariners to parade as part of Sigh of the Sea.

Anyone interested should email matt.robinson@moremusic.org.uk to find out more and become a part of the band.

Light up Lancaster is a free annual festival of light, art and fireworks.

Catch free performances dotted among secret squares and well-known buildings and experience captivating light projections, amazing performances, music, dance, film and fireworks.

The performances and installations in Lancaster city centre are all free.

Meanwhile, tomorrow (Wednesday) More Music will hold a Women In Music Network. The event is a north west forum for female music leaders to share experiences, opportunities and best practice, from 12pm-3pm at More Music, Devonshire Road, Morecambe.

See here for more on Light Up Lancaster