Heysham soprano returns to give church concert

A popular soprano is returning to her hometown for a concert to raise vital funds for charity.

Linda Tolchard is heading back to Morecambe to sing at her childhood church once more. Linda, and her two brothers and three sisters, were all part of their local church choir and for them, singing was a way of life.

Now a renowned soprano, she will perform on May 20 at St John the Divine, Heysham, where she returned last year to headline her own concert.

“Please come and join me and I promise you all a night to remember,” said Linda.

As a girl, Linda went to Sandylands and Heysham High, then Balmoral Road school. Along with her brothers Steven and Nigel, and sisters Valerie, Wendy and Dawn, she was brought up in the church with Sunday school, Brownies and Guides, Cubs and Scouts and ultimately the choir at St John’s.

“The church community was strong and provided an incredible mainstay in difficult times as well as good times,” said Linda.

The concert will include music including classical, Celtic and traditional folk and starts at 7pm.

Tickets £10 on 01524 411039 or on the door. Tickets include a glass of wine, soft drink and canopies.

Linda’s latest album Wild Rose will be available on the night at a cost of £10. All proceeds will go towards the church.

Next year Linda will be performing at the Morecambe Winter Gardens to help with fundraising. She said: “I can’t wait for that having trodden those very boards so many times as a child.”