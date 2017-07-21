Hackney Colliery Band to play in Morecambe

A tour de force of trumpets, trombones, saxes, sousaphone, marching percussion and electronics, will boom through the town next week.

East London’s Hackney Colliery Band hit the road this summer and are stopping off in Morecambe on their brand new tour.

Hackney Colliery Band at RV Jazz Festival

Formed in 2008 out of a desire to play music that appealed to the feet as much as to the ears, the band has rapidly gained an army of loyal supporters.

The nine-piece have played at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics, collaborated with the late Amy Winehouse, performed sets at the MOBO, Brit and Mercury Awards to live sessions on BBC Two, BBC Radio 2, Jazz FM (UK) and worldwide.

Now the band, who are inspired by contemporary rock and electronica, will perform at The Platform in Morecambe on Friday August 4.

Since the release of their eponymous debut in 2011, the band have blown their way into the public consciousness with their reviewed energetic and passionate live shows, amassing fans worldwide and reinventing the brass band sound for the modern age.

With Sharpener their most exciting work to date, a tour taking in more venues than ever before is now on the cards.

Their show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm and is for ages 14 and above.

Tickets cost £17.50 available by calling 01524 582803 or www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/the-platform.