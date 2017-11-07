Guild Hall event mysteriously cancelled

The Day of the Dead festival at Preston’s Guild Hall on November 24 has been mysteriously cancelled.

The event, part of a 30-date UK tour of the new clubbing craze, was called off yesterday by the organisers “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

A Guild Hall spokesperson said today: “We didn’t have anything to do with the event, they were just hiring the venue from us.

“We weren’t selling tickets for it, they were doing that direct. So all refunds are being handled by the promoter.

“We just got an email saying it was called off due to circumstances beyond their control.”

Tickets for the festival were still being offered for sale today, as were £15 shuttle bus return tickets between Lancaster and the Guild Hall.

According to the website Fatsoma, the first ticket release was sold out. But the second and third releases, priced at £14.90 and £17.90 were still being sold this morning.

Customer Rae Stephenson, from Longton, bought 10 tickets and claims she has so far been unable to contact the promoters to get a refund.

“We’ve also bought costumes and booked hotels and a restaurant for the big night, we were really looking forward to it,” she told the Post.

“My husband and I had been to a Day of the Dead carnival in New Orleans and loved it. So when we saw they were holding one at the Guild Hall we were delighted.

“But recently we started to hear it was going to be more like a rave than a mardi gras. Then we saw a Facebook page where people were going nuts because their event had been cancelled or moved to a smaller student venue. That was worrying.

“Then finally yesterday we saw the Guild Hall had announced they were no longer hosting it. I’m absolutely devastated.

“They owe me £200 and I’ve emailed them to say I want my money back or I will take legal action.”

The Preston event was due to start at 10pm on November 24 and go on until 4am. But the ticket booking website is also advertising a Day of the Dead festival at three other venues on the same night - Doncaster, Inverness and Stafford.

The Guild Hall at Preston has put out an official statement saying: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, Preston Guild Hall will no longer be hosting the advertised Day of the Dead event on the 24th November 2017.

All Refunds are being handled by the promoter. Prime Live Group.

“Preston Guild Hall is no longer associated with this event and all questions should be directed to the following contact details: alex@social-hub.org or James@primelivegroup.com”

Day of the Dead is billed as having a carnival atmosphere with “world renowned acrobats, theatrical circus performers and professional Latin dancers.” Music is provided by “a host of international DJs.”

Preston’s Guild Hall was just one of a host of venues across the country booked for the festival.

The Post has been attempting to contact the promoter for further information.