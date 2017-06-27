Goth night returns to Morecambe Winter Gardens

Following on from its successful Goth night a Morecambe theatre is hosting another alternative show.

Corrosion will return to the Winter Gardens on Saturday July 1 from 8.30pm.

On the night the theatre will be home to the The Crypt, an industrial themed function room with exposed brickwork, steel columns, concrete floor, a good sized dance floor, full wall projection, effects and plenty of music.

DJs will be playing a range of music from Goth to punk to alternative 80s, indie and rock.

Tickets cost £3 on the door.