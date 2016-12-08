Get set for a big chuffin’ Xmas party

Mike Freear’s Slamboree Soundsystem returns to Lancaster later this month for a festive, festival style evening of live music, comedy and DJs.

The Acme Bass Company’s Big Chuffin’ Lancaster Xmas Party takes place at The Dalton Rooms on December 28 and also features Lancaster’s Joss Jinx and DJ Jah:Vis, Morecambe rapper Bobby Esmond, Dub Princess, Whip, John Fairhurst and more to be confirmed.

Tickets are available via skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/The-Dalton-Rooms/The-Big-Chuffin-Lancaster-Xmas-Party/12870772, priced £10. Advanced tickets have already sold out.

Some proceeds from the night will go to Lancaster’s Safe Child Africa charity.