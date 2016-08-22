From fiery free jazz, melodic moments, to very deep groove

Lancaster Jazz Festival returns to the city next month with a diverse and eclectic line-up of bands and artists over three days.

The annual event will take place between September 16 - 19 across specially selected venues in Lancaster including The Dukes, Lancaster Brewery, The Hall, The Golden Lion, The Robert Gillow, and outside in Sun Square.

A specially commissioned, one-off headline event from the festival’s 2016 Artist in Residence, Cath Roberts, will explore the intersection of composition and improvisation, ranging across diverse musical territories from fiery free jazz, to minimal textures, beautiful melodic moments and some very deep grooves, the programme promises.

The show will take place in The Dukes Round, on Saturday September 17 from 7.45pm.

Festival director Matt Robinson said: “Our sixth Lancaster Jazz Festival is by far the most ambitious we’ve ever put on with the best emerging artists coming from both around Europe and locally to take part in what will be the most exciting festival to date.

“We’ve expanded our partnerships so that we now have the help and support of huge industry names such as Band on the Wall and the Musicians Union to make sure that, whilst we’re not the biggest festival, we are making sure the music is super high quality and that all our artists and audiences are looked after and have an amazing time.

Matt said the Cath Roberts show was going to be “very special”.

Other artist performing at the festival include Skint, Entropi, Let Spin and Nodha.

Matt added: “We aim not just to give artists a space in a programme, or a gig, but to make Lancaster Jazz Festival a meeting place for musicians and artists. “A place where new projects can be born, where artists can network, learn and grow.”

Shows will take place in Sun Square on Saturday and Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit www.lancasterjazz.com.