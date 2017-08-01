Free festival in Morecambe this weekend

Have your say

A free festival of creative activities takes place in the West End Gardens on the promenade on Sunday (August 6).

Organisers of Make My Day! are inviting visitors to join in with junk-modelling, placard printing and mini-boat making among the host of things on offer.

Organisers of the 'Make my Day' creative festival. Pictured L-R John Kingston and Kate Drummond

Other opportunities include mask making, seaside games and making using recycled wood.

No experience is necessary to take part and activities will be supervised by a team of artists and makers and are suitable for everyone to try.

Live entertainment includes a duo of dancing jellyfish, a troupe of Lancashire Cloggers and an orchestra of flutes.

And Punch and Judy will be on the loose, daring unsuspecting passers-by to take the Great Deckchair Challenge.

Event organiser, Kate Drummond said: “I want the event to be welcoming and fun, a festival for kids and families providing free, inspiring activities and entertainment right in the middle of the summer holidays - at a time when many families are looking for interesting and affordable ways to spend time together.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the amazing things that people make, and can’t wait to see the park buzzing with activity.”

The fun takes place between 12pm and 5pm whatever the weather.

For more information check out the website www.makemyday.org.uk.