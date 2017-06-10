Folk stars Furrow Collective to play in Morecambe

A critically acclaimed band will bring their folk roots to town as they embark on a nationwide tour.

The Furrow Collective are due to play live at More Music in Morecambe.

Alasdair Roberts, Emily Portman, Lucy Farrell and Rachel Newton are four soloists sharing a mutual love of traditional songs, from both sides of the English and Scottish borders, with playful, boundary-defying musicianship.

The group formed in 2013 and focus upon material from English and Scottish sources, occasionally turning their attentions further afield in their quest for intriguing songs.

Since the release of their critically acclaimed debut ‘At Our Next Meeting,’ recorded with award-winning producer Andy Bell, The Furrow Collective has been in demand as a touring band, gigging throughout Europe and performing BBC live sessions.

Their new album ‘Wild Hog’ has been widely praised and has led them to win the award of Best Group at the 2017 BBC Radio Two Folk Awards.

The group has just returned from a tour spanning Ireland, Yorkshire, Brighton and the Highlands and are currently making plans for their third album.

They will also be a part of the Cambridge Folk Festival from July 27-30.

They will perform in Morecambe at The Hot House, More Music, on Saturday June 17 from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10/£8 concessions in advance and £12/£10 concessions on the door and can be purchased from www.moremusic.org.uk/furrow-collective.