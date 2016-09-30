Folk group Steeleye Span to come to Morecambe

With a career that has taken in a six decades, Steeleye Span are known for being a link to the classic days of rock and folk music.

Contemporaries of the likes of Led Zeppelin and Fairport Convention, critics say they have gone on to change the face of folk music forever, taking it from small clubs and festivals into the world of chart topping albums and international tours.

Part of that story has been the individuals which have contributed to the band’s history. Steeleye Span has provided a home for a long list of some of the world’s finest musicians.

The current line up consists of Maddy Prior, Rick Kemp, Liam Genockey, Julian Littman, Jessie May Smart and Andrew Sinclair along with old names such as Martin Carthy, John Kirkpatrick, Tim Harries, Bob Johnson and most recently Peter Knight.

Last year saw the release of The Essential Steeleye Span, drawn from their 20 years on the Park Records label, ‘The Essential Steeleye Span: Catch Up’ looks back at their recent history. From 1996s ‘Time up to their Wintersmith’ collaboration with the late Sir Terry Pratchett, the album features some of their most memorable moments.

This year the band, who formed in 1969, have played Ramblin Man Festival, in Mote Park, and will be at the Platform in Morecambe. They are playing on October 17 at 7.30pm. Tickets £21.50 on 01524 582803.