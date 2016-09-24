Fire still burning after 45 years of rock

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown celebrates more than 45 years of the worldwide hit “Fire”, with a brand new live show including the legendary fire helmet and rock ‘n’ roll theatricals.

Arthur Brown first came to prominence in swinging London in 1967 after spending some time on the Paris underground scene.

Brown was quickly signed to Track Records at the instruction of The Who’s Pete Townsend and released the single “Devils Grip,” regarded by many as the record that gave the birth of heavy metal.

Arthur is best thought of for his globally recognized 1968 Number 1 single “Fire” which still receives regular airplay all over the world and has been covered by the likes of musical greats: Ozzy Osbourne, Die Krupps, The Prodigy and The Who.

Arthur’s band Kingdom Come performed, as the main act at the first filmed Glastonbury Festival in 1971 and in 1973 Kingdom Come became the first band to release an album that featured a Drum Machine.

Artists such as Peter Gabriel, Alice Cooper and Bruce Dickenson site Arthur Brown as a major influence and in this Arthur’s fifth decade in music, the fire is far from out.

Arthur’s most recent album “Zim Zam Zim” received major critical acclaim.

He comes to the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday October 8.

The show at 7.30pm is for 18+ and tickets cost £15, available at the box office on 01524 582803 or by visiting www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/the-platform.