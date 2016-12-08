Farewell celebration for Lancaster Castle concert

A popular annual concert at Lancaster Castle will bid farewell this month as its organiser moves on to pastures new.

Deck the Halls will return for its final production in the Shire Hall of the castle from Thursday December 15-17.

After 17 successful years presenting ‘Shakespeare in the Castle’ promenade productions, as well as ‘Ghostly Tales’ and ‘Deck the Hall’, company founder and producer Stephen Tomlin’s professional theatre comes to an end.

But organisers say this final entertainment is not a memorial, it’s a celebration.

Theatre company Demi-paradise will be going out in style with this traditional yuletide concert, packed with favourite seasonal goodies, cleverly wrapped up with exciting new material.

Artistic director Sue McCormick and Musical Director Jude Glendinning have devised and arranged a farewell programme and will be delivering it in the setting of the castle’s neo-gothic shire hall alongside actor/readers Sarah Thurstan, Richard Sails, Eve Robertson and Callum Wernyj, in harmony with acapella singing partners ‘Five in a Bar.’

Organisers say ‘Deck the Hall’ is an evergreen, ever changing entertainment that has become something of a local legend.

Tickets, which cost £14 for adults and £7 for children (16 and under), includes interval mulled wine or orange juice and a mince pie. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Tickets available on box office, 01524 64998, open everyday from 9.30am-4.30pm.