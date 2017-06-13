Drifter star Ray Lewis to perform at Morecambe Winter Gardens

A voice recognisable around the world will drift its way into one of the town’s most iconic theatres.

Ray Lewis, a former lead singer of the American soul group The Drifters, will perform with his band Still Drifting at the Winter Gardens.

His most famous songs, Under The Boardwalk, Saturday Night At The Movies, Dance with Me and more will fill the theatre on Saturday.

Ray and his team approached the theatre for an opportunity to play in the town as part of their world tour.

“We are very lucky,” said Lynn Cody, events manager at the Winter Gardens.

“He said he wanted to play because the theatre is so iconic, steeped in history.

“Ray is a lovely man and people are going mad for it.”

There were three golden eras of the Drifters; the early 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Ray was invited to audition for lead signer initially due to Johnny Moore leaving the group (later returning to perform alongside Ray).

He enjoyed many years with the group before going on as a solo artist.

“I am absolutely thrilled to bits Ray is coming,” said Evelyn Archer, chairman of the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust.

“People kept thinking this was a tribute band but no this is Ray, it is so fantastic.”

Ray Lewis and his band Still Drifting will perform on Saturday June 17 from 7.30pm. Tickets £20 on 01524 409009.