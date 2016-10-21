Double dose of legends at the Platform

This Halloween offers something a bit different to the mix in Morecambe.

Two rock n roll acts will grace the Platform stage next week.

Legendary drummer Rick Buckler will be paying a visit to the resort on Friday October 28.

As one-third of The Jam, Rick was more than just the group’s phenomenally accomplished drummer.

With Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton he had 18 consecutive Top 40 singles in the UK, from the band’s debut in 1977 to their break-up in December 1982, including four number one hits.

In his one man show Rick tells all about his loves and life in an emotion packed evening recalling the incredible adventures being part of one of the greatest British bands.The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £14.

Hats off to Led Zeppelin, who are reviewed as one of the most successful tributes to the gods of rock and roll, will be playing on Saturday October 29.

Managed by Warren Grant, son of Led Zeppelin’s manager, Peter, they are described as the closest people will come to experiencing the power of the band. Having played with Queen, Ray Davies, Edwin Starr, Iron Maiden and Gerry and the Pacemakers, critics say they are a truly professional outfit guaranteed to give you a night that you won’t forget.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £16. Tickets call 01524 582803 or www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform