Disorder! Disorder! Punk event set to rock Lancaster

Punk and Disorderly is back once again at The Bobbin this weekend, with two full days of alternative rock, punk, psychedelica and other musical goodness.

The sixth annual mini music festival, which was born at The John O’ Gaunt in 2012, has an emphasis on punk rock, and features bands from Lancaster, Morecambe, Leeds, Bristol, Blackpool, Falkirk, Hebden Bridge, Corby and Wakefield.

Organiser Mark Simpson, AKA Simmo, has curated the line-up, which kicks off at 3pm on both Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. Entry for both days is free of charge.

Simmo said Punk and Disorderly was “just the tonic” for the Bank Holiday weekend.

He said: “I go out and see bands week in, week out, and I also make sure I see the support bands as well.

“And I get talking to them and they say ‘we’d love to come and play Lancaster’ and it goes from there. I just get out and see as much live music as I can, and you’ve got to support the local bands and venues as well.

“We’ve got an awesome scene here, it’s a real hotbed for music in Lancaster and Morecambe.

“I’m really looking forward to this one, and there’s more in the pipeline for the future too.

“We couldn’t have done this without John, the manager at The Bobbin, who will also be doing the sound all weekend so big thanks to him!”

Punk and Disorderly badges will be available to buy.

The line-up on Saturday features Dead Mans Hand (Deadly Duo Set), The Calls, Scared, The Filthy Lookers, Idestroy, Litterbug, Callus, The Charm, Potential Victims, and 3D Tanx.

On Sunday you can catch Northwest Tonight, Razorblade Smile, Cosmic Slop, Boredom, The Glass Poppies, Words About Space, Riggots, Hospital Food, The Media Whores, Family Of Noise and Divide And Conker.

Check out Punk & Disorderly 6 on Facebook for stage times, and more importantly, since you’re reading this, go out and support your local music scene!