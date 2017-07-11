Countdown on for West End Festival

Celebrate community spirit this weekend with the return of the West End Festival.

Join More Music on Saturday for a community celebration with West End Festival in Morecambe. Every year the organisers set up camp round the corner in Regent Park to celebrate the local community through a day of music, singing, dancing, fun and games.

From 12om to 4pm there are workshops and arts activities for young people, adults and families alike.

There will be live acoustic and electric music stages as well as lots of things to make and do; bouncy castle, circus acts, dance and magic. There will be live music from Baybeat Streetband, Three One Man Bands and Swedish Heavy Folk Quintet, BAAB.

The Wierdstring Band will also be in residence at the festival running a session in the folk corner as well as performing on the Melodrome Stage.

Entertainment includes arts and crafts workshops, circus skills with Rag Tag, stories with Gacko and Dolly and Walking Down the Street Gamelan for under 5s.

There will also be faceprinting, stalls run by local organisations offering games, fun activities and information, food and drink and more,

West End Festival gives audiences the chance to find out more about the groups and charities working locally who will be showcasing their work at fun and interactive stalls.

It takes place on Saturday July 15, for more visit www.moremusic.org.uk/events/308/WEF2017.