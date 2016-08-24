Car prize at Morecambe pub

A free family fun day at Morecambe’s William Mitchell pub is holding its fourth annual fun day in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The fun day has become a traditional feature of the Bank Holiday weekend.

This year someone will collect the keys to a car as winner of the event’s raffle.

A silver 2007 Hyundai Getz GSi 1.4 five door family car has been donated by Scotforth’s SM Car Sales.

Tickets to win it are on sale at £5 each with the draw to be made at the fun day this coming Sunday, August 28.

Landlord and landlady Steve and Tricia Ulyatt, their daughter Maria and staff have helped raise more than £8,000 for the charity over the years. The fun day starts at 11.30am and runs until late, moving from outside to inside as day turns to night.

Among its attractions are a bouncy castle, children’s games, face painting and competitions. There are mascots and sweet stalls provided by Littledale Entertainments and also a barbecue and live music.

Included in the line-up are Ashleigh Wood, Trilogy, One Non Blonde, The Scumdogs, Body and Soul, The Good Souls and more.

Landlady Tricia said: “As one fun day finishes, we start planning for the next as we try to make sure there’s something for all, whatever their age, to enjoy.

“Each year, the event gets a little bigger and with the chance to win a car, this year’s is definitely the most eagerly anticipated.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation spends the donations it receives on equipment, research and training that cannot be funded by the NHS.