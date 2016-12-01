Canalside pub offers Sunday sessions

The Canal Turn in Carnforth has been developing its musical offering with an emphasis on Sunday afternoon shows.

The canalside pub in Lancaster Road has music from D & Stef from the Lancaster Bombers, tomorrow night, Friday, and then three consecutive Sundays feature Perfect Strangers (December 4), Anthony (December 11) and Joe McCorriston (December 18). Joe is due to release his new album The Party We Came For in the new year. Sunday afternoon shows start at 5pm.

On Christmas Eve, Lancaster City Brass play by candle light on the canal side terrace, from 5pm, and Molly Warburton takes to the stage on Christmas Day between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.