Award winning cartoonist and poet prepare for night of Morecambe fun

One of the UK’s best-loved writers will be teaming up with an award-winning cartoonist to perform a night of poetry and comedy in Morecambe.

Yorkshire-born poet Ian McMillan and Lancashire-born comic-strip writer Tony Husband are bringing their stage show - A Cartoon History of Here - to the Platform on Friday October 14.

The show is different every night as the two top funny men reflect upon local stories and legends with help from the audience.

Ian is poet-in-residence for The Academy of Urbanism and Barnsley FC. He presents The Verb every week on BBC Radio 3 and he’s a regular on Coast, BBC Breakfast, Countryfile, Pick of the Week, Last Word and The Arts Show.

Previously he was resident poet for English National Opera, UK Trade & Investment, Yorkshire TV’s Investigative Poet and Humberside Police’s Beat Poet.

Critics say his rip-roaring poetry shows are legendary.

Tony Husband is British cartoonist in Residence at The Lowry and a much loved Private Eye cartoonist.

He has been awarded Strip, Gag and Sports Cartoonist of the Year no fewer than ten times by the Cartoon Arts Trust. His cartoons are often featured on humorous greeting cards and his Private Eye strip, entitled Yobs, has been featured since the late 1980s. He has won The Cartoon Museum’s Pont Award.

The show starts at 7.30pm at the Platform.

Tickets, priced at £12.50 and are available from the website at ww.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.