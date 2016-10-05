American funk rock trio prepare for six Lancaster Music Festival gigs

New Jersey based funk rockers Sensory Hoverload return to Lancaster Music Festival for their third year this year, confident they’ve “struck gold” with brand new material.

The three piece are playing six shows at this year’s event, and also have a new album out called Eye Opener.

Guitarist Brian Sensor, bassist Vegas, and drummer Andrew Ho heil from Scotch Plains in New Jersey, and are all looking forward to gigs in Ireland, Amsterdam and Iceland following their Lancaster shows.

Drummer Andrew said: “We had a very busy year in the US working on new material to bring to England and I must say that we have struck gold.

“The vibrations linking to the election of our new president in the pre and post production process.

“This new album was recorded during such a crucial time in our lives as musicians.

“Girls, break-ups, people dying and babies popping.

“It has been an absolute s**t show in New Jersey, where anything can happen.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone I’ve met in the previous festivals and also meeting more new people.

“I can’t wait to get out of this country and I think my mates are on the same page.”

The band play Thursday October 13 at Lancaster Brewery (7.30pm), Robert Gillow (11pm) and The Apothecary (2.30am), Friday at The John O’ Gaunt (1pm), Saturday at The Borough (9pm), and Sunday at Lancaster Castle (6pm).

Andrew added: “We love Lancaster. You treat us very well over there and we appreciate that. Looking forward to all the new beers and the exotic women you have to offer.

“The plan is to slay. I’ll get your heart beating and keep you in a nice breeze, Vegas will soothe your soul into singing in the rain. Brian will shock, melt, and freeze ya.

“So watch out stay tuned ‘cause Sensory Hoverload is coming to Europe fully jam packed with action you do so very desire.”

Check out their Facebook page to stay in touch.