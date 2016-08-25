A heady cocktail of sizzling sounds

An exhilarating cocktail of Balkan melodies, ska, Latin grooves and sizzling brass comes to More Music in Morecambe in a few weeks time.

The Baghdaddies’ exuberant and rampant brand of world music is played with furious energy and theatrical humour, making them as unforgettable on stage as they are when performing as wandering brass troubadours. They take themselves incredibly seriously so you don’t have to.

The event on September 10 takes place as part of the West End Weekend (see www.moremusic.org.uk/westendweekend for more details). Advance tickets are £10/8 and £12/10 on the night. Tickets for West End residents are £5.