Mini festival comes to Lancaster

Make your December magical with First Friday.

Lancaster’s very own mini festival of the arts is back on Friday December 2 bringing family fun, a one off film screening and events exploring local history to the city centre.

Fun for families as well as the young at heart, it will be found between 12.30pm and 1.15pm in St Nicholas’s Arcade and between 2pm and 2.45pm in Marketgate Shopping Centre where the Winter Sprites will be visiting.

These mischievous creatures will float, flit and fly from person to place spreading festive cheer. This is a free event and no booking is required, just turn up.

There will be a one-off screening of The Passion of Joan of Arc, with a live score, in Lancaster Priory. Tickets cost £12-£13.50 on 01524 598500.

Make sure you head to The Storey Print Room Cafe at 1pm for the launch of Port Stories, audio dramas which provide a walking tour around Castle Park and St George’s Quay.

At 6pm there will be a talk back event at The Storey Lecture Theatre where you can hear from the creative team and historians. Both events are free. Others include Work in Progress, two new performances by Leo Burtin and Helen Gould, Art and Delicious Food at The Radish and Drawn to Music, an exhibition by artists celebrating Lancaster Music Festival. Visit www.artscity.co.uk