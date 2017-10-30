Halloween offer for Circus of Horrors in Preston

The ever popular Circus of Horrors show has just announced its new tour date at Preston Guild Hall on Thursday, March 22 at 7.30pm.

After taking to the road more than 22 years ago and touring all over the world the phenomenon returns with its latest brand new incarnation ‘Voodoo’.

The spectacular features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre and fantastic circus acts all woven into a sensational shock/horror story and the darkest of magic – taking the show to a whole new level. It’s driven by a mainly original soundscape and performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek, you’ll certainly Die Laughing.

The Circus of Horrors became the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for over 100 years.

Tickets have just gone on sale and today, on the spookiest time of year, Halloween, they are offering a special discount for early bookers: tickets if booked before midnight tonight will be just £10 (full price after this date). Just quote SPOOKY at the checkout when booking online at www.prestonguildhall.com or on the phone to box office 01772 804 444.

Tickets after the offer will be at the full price of £27.50, so book now to save a massive £17.50!