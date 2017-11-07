FREE TICKETS to Eat & Drink Festival, The Cake & Bake Show and Ideal Home Show at Christmas

The all new Eat & Drink Festival, The Cake & Bake Show and The Ideal Home Christmas Show all take place under one roof this week and you can get in for FREE.

We have an exclusive offer for every reader to get two free tickets to the Eat & Drink Festival which also includes complimentary access to the other two shows.

The three exhibitions - Thursday to Sunday, November 9 to 12, 2017 - are taking place at EventCity, the exhibition centre on Barton Dock Road and Phoenix Way, Stretford, Manchester.

FREE TICKETS: To claim your free tickets to the Eat & Drink Festival, which gets you access to all three shows, simply use the code FREE27 at www.eatanddrinkfestival.com.

This is the perfect festive foodie day out for the whole family.

The Eat & Drink Festival is a feast for all the senses, with live demonstrations on The Foodie Stage including Gino D'Acampo and Tom & Henry Herbert, you'll learn everything you need to know to ensure your Christmas is packed with festive flavour.

VIDEO: Eat and Drink Festival London 2017 highlights - CLICK HERE.

You can also pick up unique ingredients for your spread from independent artisan producers and your favourite brands.

And in the season of indulgence, The Eat & Drink Festival will be celebrating street food from across the country, with all the trimmings too.

It is the UK’s latest food festival, celebrating the best in modern cuisine, mixology and produce all under one roof.

The Eat & Drink Festival is a feast for all the senses, with live demonstrations on The Foodie Stage

Learn how to create your own masterpieces, rub shoulders with the biggest names in the industry and feast from Manchester's diverse street food scene.

Shop for ingredients from a host of artisan producers and discover innovative kitchen gadgets, to take your inspiration home.

The Ideal Home Show at Christmas is sure to bring you everything you need to prepare for the season.

You'll be shown everything - from tasty tips from the turkey to the sprouts, decorations and crafted gifts, Christmas puddings and festive fizz, to furniture and New Year home improvements - the show has it all.

Get your free tickets for lots of foodie fun at three great shows

VIDEO: Watch The Ideal Home Show at Christmas Manchester 2014 highlights - CLICK HERE.

The Cake & Bake Show, the UK’s only live consumer event dedicated to the world of cakes, bakes and the art of baking, is whipping up it’s sixth show-stopping year, celebrating the very Best of British.

The nation’s best loved bakers, chefs, TV personalities, experts and enthusiasts will come together with a feast of culinary activities, inspiration and entertainment.

Four of the most formidable celebrity names in the baking world will headline this year’s show and visitors will witness them live in action. See Candice Brown, current title holder of the 2016 Great British Bake Off; Rosemary Shrager, TV personality, chef, author and cookery school owner; Eric Lanlard, Master Patissier, author cake boutique owner and cake maker to the stars and John Whaite, TV Chef, author, cookery school owner and winner of the 2012 Great British Bake Off.

VIDEO: Watch highlights fro The Cake & Bake Show London 2017 - CLICK HERE.

Alongside the celebrities cooking up a storm this year in the Cake & Bake Super Theatre, brought by Lyle’s Golden Syrup, there will be an impressive array of live demonstrations – including Le Cordon Bleu, skills classes, free-from specialists, book signings, competitions, baking markets, displays and all the latest trends and tools to whet any baker and cake maker’s appetite.

The Cake & Bake Show is celebrating the very Best of British pictured here left to right cake artist Rosie Cake Diva, cake maker to the stars Eric Lanlard and The Apprentice winner Alana Spencer

The Best of British has been unveiled by organisers as this year’s theme of choice and will be brought to life in delectable delights with a supersized cake instillation and the much-coveted Cake & Bake competition.

Whatever you need for a perfect Christmas surrounded by perfect bakes, good food, great gifts and your loved ones, you'll find it all at EventCity Manchester, November 9 to 12, 2017.

GETTING THERE: EventCity is conveniently located close to the M6, M62, M56 and M60. If travelling from the M60 South take Junction 9 for the A5081 and follow signs for Barton Dock Road. For satellite navigation use: M17 8AS. For public transport and other details - CLICK HERE.

LINKS:

@EAT_DRINK_FEST #EATDRINKFEST

@IDEAL_HOME_SHOW #IDEALXMAS

@CAKEANDBAKESHOW #CAKEBAKE17