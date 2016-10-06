Which pub will hop to the top of your charts?

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016.

We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.

We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016.

Entries will be printed in paper for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in your Lancaster Guardian back to us, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.

The nominations

Bay Horse Hotel, Lonsdale Road, Arkholme, Carnforth, LA6 1AS, 015242 21425

Bay Horse Inn, Bay Horse Lane, Ellel, LA2 0HR, 01524 791204

Blackbull Inn, Brookhouse Road, Caton, Lancaster, LA2 9JP, 01524 770329

Blue Anchor Hotel, 68 Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8DN, 01524 823241

Boot & Shoe, 171 Scotforth Rd, Lancaster, LA1 4PU, 01524 63011

Bowerham Hotel, Bowerham Rd, Lancaster, LA1 4DT, 01524 65050

Dalton Arms, Ten Row, Glasson Dock, Lancaster, LA2 0DQ, 01524 753007

Eagles Head Hotel, Over Kellet, Carnforth, LA6 1DL, 01524 732457

Fibber McGees, James St, Lancaster, LA1 1UP, 01524 63720

Fox & Goose Hotel, Newlands Rd. Lancaster, LA1 4JF, 01524 66899

Freeholders Arms, 47-49 Ullswater Rd, Lancaster, LA1 3PS, 01524 843543

Game Cock Inn, The Green, Austwick, Lancaster, LA2 8BB, 01524 251226

George & Dragon, Main St, Wray, Lancaster, LA2 8QG, 01524 221403

Greaves Park, Bowerham Rd, Lancaster, LA1 3AH, 01524 389335

Hest Bank Hotel, Hest Bank Lane, Lancaster, LA2 6DN, 01524 824339

Horse & Farrier Hotel, 16 Brock St, Lancaster, LA1 1UU, 01524 63491

The Crafty Scholar, 33-37 Church St, Lancaster, LA1 1LP, 01524 541580

Merchants, Castle Hill, Lancaster, LA1 1YN, 01524 66466

Mint Cafe Bar, 34 Church St, Lancaster, LA1 1LH, 01524 844664

Pendle Witch, 90-92 Penny StreetLancaster, LA1 1XN, 01524 63128

Ring O'Bells, 52-54 King St, Lancaster, LA1 1RE, 01524 61777

Royal Oak, 72 Main St, Hornby, Lancaster, LA2 8JY, 01524 221228

Sir Richard Owen, 4 Spring Garden St, Lancaster, LA1 1RQ, 01524 541500

Smithy Inn, Milnthorpe Rd, Milnthorpe, Carnforth, LA6 1PS, 01524 781302

Station Hotel, Hornby Rd, Caton, Lancaster, LA2 9QS, 01524 770323

The Albion, Promenade, Arnside, Carnforth, LA5 0HA, 01524 761226

The Blue Anchor, Mainway, Lancaster, LA1 2AY, 01524 65500

The Borough, 3 Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PP, 01524 64170

The Bridge Inn, Lower Tatham, Tatham, Lancaster, LA2 8NL, 01524 221326

The Brown Cow, 44 Penny St, Lancaster, LA1 1XF, 01524 66474

The Canal Turn, Lancaster Rd, Carnforth, LA5 9EA, 01524 734750

The Cross Keys Hotel, 77 Kellet Rd, Carnforth, LA5 9LR, 01524 732749

The Golden Lion, 33 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD, 01524 842198

The Green Ayre, 63 North Rd, Lancaster, LA1 1LU, 01524 585240

The Greyhound Hotel, 10 Low Rd, Halton, Lancaster, LA2 6LZ, 01524 811356

The Keys, Main Rd, Lancaster, LA2 6AU, 01524 823166

The Apothecary, Marton St, Lancaster, LA1 1XX, 01524 555999

The Malt Shovel, Main St, Warton, Carnforth, LA5 9PG, 01524 874149

The Manor Inn, 1 Main St, Cockerham, Lancaster, LA2 0EF, 01524 791252

The New Albert, 84 King St, Lancaster, LA1 1RJ, 01524 237701

The New Inn, 59 Main Rd, Galgate, Lancaster, LA2 0JW, 01524 752932

The Park, 1 St. Oswald Street, Lancaster, LA1 3AS, 01524 33910

The Penny Bank, 51 Penny St, Lancaster, LA1 1XF, 01524 847666

The Pub, 45-47 China St, Lancaster, LA1 1EX, 01524 848002

The Punch Bowl Hotel, Lower Bentham, Bentham, Lancaster, LA2 7DD, 01524 261344

The Royal Hotel, Main Rd, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8DQ, 01524 732057

The Royal Oak Hotel, 152-154 Main St, Lancaster, LA1 2BH, 01524 310071

The Ship Inn, 23 Lancaster Rd, Lancaster, LA2 9QJ, 01524 770265

The Boars Head, 20 Great John St, Lancaster, LA1 1NG, 01524 34620

The Stonewell Tavern, 8-10 Church St, Lancaster, LA1 1NP, 01524 388474

The Tap House, 2 Gage St, Lancaster, LA1 1UH, 01524 842232

The Three Mariners, Bridge Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1EE, 01524 388957

The Water Witch, The Tow Path, Lancaster, LA1 4SU, 01524 63828

The White Cross, Quarry Rd, Lancaster, LA1 4XT, 01524 33999

Ye Olde John O'Gaunt, 55 Market Street, Lancaster, LA1 1JG, 01524 65356

Yorkshire House, 2 Parliament St, Lancaster, LA1 1DB, 01524 64679