Which pub will hop to the top of your charts?

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016.
We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.
We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016.
Entries will be printed in paper for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in your Lancaster Guardian back to us, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.
Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.
The nominations
Bay Horse Hotel, Lonsdale Road, Arkholme, Carnforth, LA6 1AS, 015242 21425
Bay Horse Inn, Bay Horse Lane, Ellel, LA2 0HR, 01524 791204
Blackbull Inn, Brookhouse Road, Caton, Lancaster, LA2 9JP, 01524 770329
Blue Anchor Hotel, 68 Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8DN, 01524 823241
Boot & Shoe, 171 Scotforth Rd, Lancaster, LA1 4PU, 01524 63011
Bowerham Hotel, Bowerham Rd, Lancaster, LA1 4DT, 01524 65050
Dalton Arms, Ten Row, Glasson Dock, Lancaster, LA2 0DQ, 01524 753007
Eagles Head Hotel, Over Kellet, Carnforth, LA6 1DL, 01524 732457
Fibber McGees, James St, Lancaster, LA1 1UP, 01524 63720
Fox & Goose Hotel, Newlands Rd. Lancaster, LA1 4JF, 01524 66899
Freeholders Arms, 47-49 Ullswater Rd, Lancaster, LA1 3PS, 01524 843543
Game Cock Inn, The Green, Austwick, Lancaster, LA2 8BB, 01524 251226
George & Dragon, Main St, Wray, Lancaster, LA2 8QG, 01524 221403
Greaves Park, Bowerham Rd, Lancaster, LA1 3AH, 01524 389335
Hest Bank Hotel, Hest Bank Lane, Lancaster, LA2 6DN, 01524 824339
Horse & Farrier Hotel, 16 Brock St, Lancaster, LA1 1UU, 01524 63491
The Crafty Scholar, 33-37 Church St, Lancaster, LA1 1LP, 01524 541580
Merchants, Castle Hill, Lancaster, LA1 1YN, 01524 66466
Mint Cafe Bar, 34 Church St, Lancaster, LA1 1LH, 01524 844664
Pendle Witch, 90-92 Penny StreetLancaster, LA1 1XN, 01524 63128
Ring O'Bells, 52-54 King St, Lancaster, LA1 1RE, 01524 61777
Royal Oak, 72 Main St, Hornby, Lancaster, LA2 8JY, 01524 221228
Sir Richard Owen, 4 Spring Garden St, Lancaster, LA1 1RQ, 01524 541500
Smithy Inn, Milnthorpe Rd, Milnthorpe, Carnforth, LA6 1PS, 01524 781302
Station Hotel, Hornby Rd, Caton, Lancaster, LA2 9QS, 01524 770323
The Albion, Promenade, Arnside, Carnforth, LA5 0HA, 01524 761226
The Blue Anchor, Mainway, Lancaster, LA1 2AY, 01524 65500
The Borough, 3 Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PP, 01524 64170
The Bridge Inn, Lower Tatham, Tatham, Lancaster, LA2 8NL, 01524 221326
The Brown Cow, 44 Penny St, Lancaster, LA1 1XF, 01524 66474
The Canal Turn, Lancaster Rd, Carnforth, LA5 9EA, 01524 734750
The Cross Keys Hotel, 77 Kellet Rd, Carnforth, LA5 9LR, 01524 732749
The Golden Lion, 33 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD, 01524 842198
The Green Ayre, 63 North Rd, Lancaster, LA1 1LU, 01524 585240
The Greyhound Hotel, 10 Low Rd, Halton, Lancaster, LA2 6LZ, 01524 811356
The Keys, Main Rd, Lancaster, LA2 6AU, 01524 823166
The Apothecary, Marton St, Lancaster, LA1 1XX, 01524 555999
The Malt Shovel, Main St, Warton, Carnforth, LA5 9PG, 01524 874149
The Manor Inn, 1 Main St, Cockerham, Lancaster, LA2 0EF, 01524 791252
The New Albert, 84 King St, Lancaster, LA1 1RJ, 01524 237701
The New Inn, 59 Main Rd, Galgate, Lancaster, LA2 0JW, 01524 752932
The Park, 1 St. Oswald Street, Lancaster, LA1 3AS, 01524 33910
The Penny Bank, 51 Penny St, Lancaster, LA1 1XF, 01524 847666
The Pub, 45-47 China St, Lancaster, LA1 1EX, 01524 848002
The Punch Bowl Hotel, Lower Bentham, Bentham, Lancaster, LA2 7DD, 01524 261344
The Royal Hotel, Main Rd, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8DQ, 01524 732057
The Royal Oak Hotel, 152-154 Main St, Lancaster, LA1 2BH, 01524 310071
The Ship Inn, 23 Lancaster Rd, Lancaster, LA2 9QJ, 01524 770265
The Boars Head, 20 Great John St, Lancaster, LA1 1NG, 01524 34620
The Stonewell Tavern, 8-10 Church St, Lancaster, LA1 1NP, 01524 388474
The Tap House, 2 Gage St, Lancaster, LA1 1UH, 01524 842232
The Three Mariners, Bridge Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1EE, 01524 388957
The Water Witch, The Tow Path, Lancaster, LA1 4SU, 01524 63828
The White Cross, Quarry Rd, Lancaster, LA1 4XT, 01524 33999
Ye Olde John O'Gaunt, 55 Market Street, Lancaster, LA1 1JG, 01524 65356
Yorkshire House, 2 Parliament St, Lancaster, LA1 1DB, 01524 64679