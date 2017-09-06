Sisters take to the skies in magical Lancaster show

Three sisters will be showing off their aerial dance talents in a new free show fun for the whole family.

Ellen, Grace and Lily Turner of local dance company TurnAround Dance Theatre will showcase their production of ‘The Thief, the Fox and the Phoenix’ on Thursday September 14.

Whilst being inspired by their Arkholme upbringing and reflecting on their unique family bond, the company uses these experiences to create a folk inspired circus and dance show.

Following initial local performances at Arkholme, Halton and Lancaster’s Williamson Park the company received public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England to tour the production across the UK.

The show is also being supported by Lancaster Arts.

“Lancaster Arts have been hugely supportive of this project and we couldn’t have made it without their generosity,” said Grace Turner.

“Being hosted in their beautiful studio space was the perfect environment to enhance our creativity.”

The culmination of the support will be a free preview performance of ‘The Thief the Fox and the Phoenix’ at Lancaster Arts at 6.30pm on September 14.

The preview performance will blend live aerial circus, dance, humorous characters, songs and story telling as audiences follow a lonely boy and his furry fox friend, on their quest to find the enchanted Phoenix. The show is suitable for ages four-eight and their families. A free ticket must be obtained on 01524 594151.